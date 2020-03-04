Malaika Arora's Net Worth Is A Jaw Dropping Number That Will Shock You, Read On

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood actor and dancer who is considered as a stylish diva of the industry by fans. She is a fashion enthusiast and fitness promoter. She started off her career with modelling and dancing and went on to work in multiple Bollywood item songs. She garnered huge fame and fan following and now she judges dance reality shows. Take a look at her staggering net worth.

Malaika Arora's Net Worth

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan. However, both of them filed for divorce and parted ways. She has been a model while growing up and then worked as an item dancer in multiple Bollywood songs. She got her first break-in Shah Rukh Khan and Priety Zinta-starrer Dil Se with chartbuster Chaiya Chaiya. The song was an instant hit and launched her career in Bollywood. Since then she has worked in chartbusters like Munni Badnaam Hui, Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, etc. Although she performs item numbers, she is a trained dancer and her specialisation is in ballet, jazz ballet and bharatnatyam.

According to sources, Malaika Arora’s net worth is around $10 million. The star is often seen sporting designer clothing and making extravagant fashion statements. Reports claim that the Malaika Arora owns a BMW 7 Series 730ld and an apartment in Mumbai. Malaika Arora reportedly charges ₹ 1.75 crores for one dance number in movies. Other than this Malaika Arora's income has been coming from VJing on MTV when the channel was first launched, co-hosting a show with Cyrus Broacha, she has been a judge on several shows like Nach Baliye, Nach Baliye Season 2, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhla Ja and India’s Got Talent. She has worked as an actress in films like Houseful, Happy New Year and EMI. Malaika Arora's income also comes from endorsing 30+ brands.

Malaika Arora was born in Mumbai in 1973 to JoycePlicarp and Anil Arora. The 46-year-old diva also has a son with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan named Arhaan. Malaika also has a younger sibling, Amrita Arora who is also a part of the film fraternity.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

