Amrita Singh Is Singing 'Tum Aa Gaye Ho' For Saif Ali Khan In This Viral Video; See Here

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh tied the knot in the year 1991 which made headlines. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan were one of the most adorable couples back then. The couple parted their ways in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. Recently, one of the throwback videos of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh is doing the rounds on the internet. In the old video going viral on social media, Amrita Singh is seen singing Tum Aa Gaye Ho for Saif Ali Khan.

During the lockdown, a lot of people have been taking a trip down the memory lane. One such old video resurfaced on social media. The adorable video of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is from one of the chat shows. Fans of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan are showering the video with lots of love. In the adorable video, Amrita Singh is seen singing a popular old song Tum Aa Gaye Ho.

See the video here

Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his then-wife as she sings beautifully in the video. Saif Ali Khan also gives her a peck on the cheek after she sings the song for him. Amrita Singh is blushing as she is crooning the song. The video is making the fans of the duo nostalgic.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are doting parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan even after parting their ways in 2004. Saif Ali Khan got married to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012. He also has a son Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. His kids Sara and Ibrahim attended his wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan share a great tbond with their kids. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. She was seen along with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman with Alaya F and Tabu. Amrita Singh was last seen on the big screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in Badla.

