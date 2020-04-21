When Saif Ali Khan Opened Up About His Divorce With Amrita Singh: 'I Had A Tough Time'

Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with Amrita Singh in 1991 and the news of his separation with the latter after a long gap of 13 years was all over the internet. Even though they separated on cordial terms, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor in an old interview with a news portal opened up about the reason behind their separation. Read on to know:

Saif Ali Khan opens up on his divorce with Amrita Singh

In an interaction with a news portal, Saif revealed how he was listening to the constant taunts and nags from Amrita Singh. The Laal Kaptaan actor exclaimed that Amrita always made him realise he was a terrible husband and a woeful father. Saif also revealed that he sometimes used to weep because he was refrained from seeing Sara and Ibrahim back then. Speaking about the sorrowful phase of his life, Saif Ali Khan revealed he had a pretty tough time.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Saif Ali Khan expressed that he took time, but he then felt better. Talking about his separation with Amrita Singh, the Tanhaji actor stated that he respected his wife's space but he kept getting flashbacks that constantly reminded him of how a terrible husband and a father he was in the past. He also expressed that the flashbacks sometimes wouldn't let him sleep. Saif Ali Khan spilt the beans on having Ibrahim's photograph in his wallet because that was the only way he could look at his children and feel content. Speaking about how he kept sobbing at night, Khan exclaimed that he missed his daughter Sara Ali Khan all the time during that phase as he was not allowed to meet his children.

However, after some feuds and ups and downs, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, both share a cordial relationship now and have accepted each other's decision. Saif's daughter who has now dipped her feet in Bollywood is often questioned about her 'Amma' (Amrita) and Appa's (Saif) bond, to which the Sara Ali Khan has been positive and respected that she and Ibrahim are happy with their decisions. Moreover, Saif's children also share an amazing bond with their father's current wife - Kareena Kapoor and their pictures together speak volumes of their close-bond.

