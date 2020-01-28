'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Contestant Amruta Khanvilkar : Check Out Her 5 Lesser-known Facts

Khaltron Ke Khiladi season 10 is all set to kickstart in 2020. This season, once again the movie mogul Rohit Shetty will be hosting the reality show. The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot in Bulgaria this time. The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant list has been revealed and it seems like an interesting ensemble. Some popular faces which are participating this year in Khatron Ke Khiladi are Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Steert Dancer 3D fame Dharmesh.

From all the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants, the name which excited audiences the most is that of Queen of Marathi Cinema, Amruta Khanvilkar. The stunning actor is one of the biggest names of the Marathi Film Industry. Amruta Khanvilkar is a marvellous dancer and tracks like Wajle Ki Bara, Reshami Reshami are some of her biggest hits. Amruta Khanvilkar is known for her impeccable acting and dancing skills. But we bet that there are certain facts about the gorgeous actor you are not aware of. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Amruta Khanvilkar-

Everything you need to know about Amruta Khanvilkar

1. A contestant in Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj

She participated in Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj in the year 2004. The show was about finding raw talent and transforming them into polished actors. Amruta Khanvilkar emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the reality show. In fact, she was a fan-favourite and reached until the finals of Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj but failed to bag the trophy.

2. Featured in popular song Aye Hip Hopper

Before becoming the reigning queen of Marathi Film Industry, Amruta Khanivlkar, did a few music videos as well. Out of all, it was Ishq Bector and Sunidhi Chauhan's Aye Hip Hoper in which Amruta Khanilkar was truly appreciated. The music video was a huge hit and Amruta looked really pretty in it.

3. Made Bollywood debut with Mumbai Salsa

Amruta made her Bollywood debut in 2007 film Mumbai Salsa. Amruta's character in the film was quite the talk of the town. Even though the film bombed at the box-office, Amruta continued to work in Hindi Cinema. She was last seen in blockbuster film Raazi in 2018 in a pivotal role.

4. Former Winner of Nach Baliye

Amruta and her husband Himmanshoo A. Malhotra participated in season 7 of celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye. The good-looking couple emerged as the winners of that season.

5. Amruta Khanvilkar's husband is a former 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Contestant

Amruta' husband Himmanshoo A. Malhotra is also an actor by profession, who has worked in several Hindi shows and films. He was also amongst the strongest Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant in season 7. Arjun Kapoor had hosted that season.

