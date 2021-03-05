Amruta Subhash Prepped With A Bar-dancer To Get Her Dance Moves Right For ‘Bombay Begums’

Netflix’s much-awaited series Bombay Begums has captured the hearts of the audiences ever since the release of the trailer. Starring terrific actors like Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Amruta Subhash and Aadhya Anand, the series is set to hit the OTT platform on 8th March. Popular actor Amruta Subhash spilled the beans on what went into essaying the character of Lily, a bar dancer.

Amruta Subhash on her character in Bombay Begums

The versatile actor had to shed her inhibitions for a particular dance sequence in the series and was quite nervous. Dancing is not something that comes naturally to Amruta, but she boldly stepped out of her comfort zone to sink into the skin of her character and danced! Talking about her experience, Amruta Subhash said, “Alankrita had arranged a meeting with Reshma apa, who herself was a bar dancer. I spent a day with her and that gave me Lily’s soul. I love dancing, but the way Reshma apa was dancing required different skills. To get those I had to work hard."

She also added to keep dancing for hours needed more strength and her fitness Guru Shailesh Parulekar worked on it. She calls herself grateful to have a trainer like him and also said that she had to put in a lot of hard work but she enjoyed it a lot. Concluding it all, she said, "That’s the fun of each role and I have been fortunate to have casting directors like Shruti Mahajan and creators like Alankrita Shrivastava who trusted me for Lily and pushed me out of my comfort zone.”

Bombay Begums release date

Bombay Begums will be releasing on the occasion of Women's Day, March 8, 2021, on Netflix. Written and Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the web series explores the lives of five women living in the city of Mumbai. The show also marks the comeback of actor Pooja Bhatt. Amruta Subhash is a popular actor known for her movies and shows like Selection Day, Gully Boy, Sacred Games 2 and Choked. It will be a delight for her fans to watch her in an all-new different avatar in Bombay Begums.

