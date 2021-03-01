'Bombay Begums' Cast: Elated Fans 'happy' To See Pooja Bhatt Make Comeback

In her latest Instagram post, Pooja Bhatt shared her character details from Netflix's Bombay Begums. Bombay Begums will mark Pooja Bhatt's comeback as an actor after 18 long years. She announced her comeback on July 16, 2020, on her Instagram account. The series is a social issue TV drama according to Netflix and will feature four other ladies Shahana Goswami, Aadhya Anand, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur.

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's character in Bombay Begums

A pivotal part of Bombay Begums cast Pooja Bhatt plays the role of Rani, the CEO of Royal Bank. Rani's journey started off as a bank teller from Kanpur. She is also a stepmother to two teenagers, Zorawar and Shai, who dislike her. Pooja Bhatt's role in Bombay Begums strives to juggle between her professional and personal life and keep a healthy balance. Fans loved Pooja Bhatt's character in the movie as they left their good wishes in her comment section.

While one fan commented that the series looked promising, another said that they were happy to see Pooja Bhatt back on screen. Fans also said that they missed Pooja's acting talent. Many fans also shared their love for Pooja Bhatt in the form of heart emoticons. The video has already been watched more than 23,000 times on Instagram.

Know more about Bombay Begums cast, plot and release date

In the process of leading her life as an ideal stepmother and the CEO of the bank, Rani bumps into four women. Their lives get intertwined as they endure the struggles that the city of Bombay has to offer. Talking about various women, Rani says that women are of two kinds, some who know they are 'Queens' and some who secretly wish that they were 'Queens'.

All five women play characters who are from five different sections of society. The women must encounter various difficulties in a male-dominated society and rise above all the hate as they strive to become successful in Mumbai city. Bombay Begums release date is March 8, 2021, International Women's Day, on Netflix India.

