'Bombay Begums' Cast: Amruta Subhash As Lily Wins All Of Her Fans' Hearts

Amruta Subhash leads the role of a strong character Lily in Bombay Begums. Amruta Subhash is well-known for her roles in Sacred Games, Avaghachi Sansar and Selection Day. In her latest Instagram post, Amruta shared a short video introducing the character of Bombay Begums' Lily.

In Bombay Begums, Pooja Bhatt's character Rani introduces Amruta Subhash as Lakshmi, the first beneficiary of loyal Bank's programme 'Shakti.' Lakshmi Gondhali, aka Lily, wants to open a factory of her own. She is a single mother who wants to raise her only child with love and respect. Her son is ashamed of her as he gets bullied in society for being the son of a bar dancer.

As a professional dancer who earns enough money, Lily is satisfied with her pay but has the dream to open her own factory. Her love for her child drives her into investing in his future. In the process, she travels from one bank to another to get enough fund to get started on her dream project. Lily is constantly shamed for her profession.

She gets rejected by many banks until she bumps into Rani, who promises to not only give her money but also respect. As a strong-willed lady living in the city of Mumbai, Lily must face various challenges offered by society including patriarchy. Lily must prove herself as a mother and as a successful businesswoman.

In the post's caption, Amruta Subhash spoke about her character's challenges and said, "It's Lily vs the world" and explained confidently about the world not standing a chance. Fans loved the character's promo. They left compliments and filled the comment section with all their love for Amruta Subhash. Fans dropped heart emojis and fire emojis for Amruta Subhash and her character Lily.

Bombay Begums cast includes Pooja Bhatt as the main character, Rani. The series will mark Bhatt's comeback to acting after a span of 18 long years. Other Bombay Begums cast members are Shahana Goswami, Aadhya Anand, and Plabita Borthakur, all in various pivotal roles. The series focuses on the intertwined lives of five women who must survive the patriarchy and make their marks in the city of Bombay.

