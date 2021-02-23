'Bombay Begums': Pooja Bhatt Begins Promotions With This 'hair-raising' Pic

Sadak actor Pooja Bhatt is all set for the release of her new Netflix series Bombay Begums. Bhatt posted a behind-the-scenes picture of herself getting ready for the promotions of the show. The series' shoot was completed in February 2020 just in time before the pandemic struck in India, according to Pooja's post. Take a look at the picture here:

In the monochrome picture, Pooja took a selfie with her makeup artist Farhan Ifte. Pooja expressed her excitement to be promoting her series during this coronavirus period. In the caption, she also added a masked emoticon and a black heart to her caption. Pooja Bhatt's makeup appears to be elegant and her hair is curled. She is seen using curlers in her hair in the photo.

Fans complimented the actor as they showered her pic with praise. Many fans also sent heart emojis, expressing their love for Pooja's picture. The picture has gained more than 2,000 likes, already. Pooja Bhatt's Instagram account has a fan following of more than 5,50,000 followers.

Bombay Begums: Details of the Netflix Show

Bombay Begums Release Date and Plot

Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram account on February 9, 2021, to announce the Bombay Begums release date, March 8, 2021. The plot of the feminist show focuses on five women from Mumbai city who want to make their mark in the city surrounded by patriarchal values. The five women must face their struggles with personal issues, vulnerabilities, principles and desire.

Bombay Begums cast

The Bombay Begums cast includes Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Aadhya Anand, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur. Netflix India's Instagram account announced the first look of the series on their official Instagram handle on July 16, 2020. The series will mark the return of Pooja Bhatt to acting after decades.

Bombay Begums trailer

Bombay Begums trailer was released on Pooja Bhatt's Instagram account on February 15, 2021, through an IGTV video post. In the caption, Pooja credited the men in the series calling them "brilliant" and "secure." She also thanked the Bombay Begums cast along with director Alankrita Shrivastav.

