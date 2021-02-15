Bombay Begums Trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash Showcase Survival Skills

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of their upcoming female-centric movie Bombay Begums. The show features Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, and Plabita Borthakur. It revolves around 5 women who belong to different sections of society and focuses on their struggle. Watch the trailer.

Bombay Begums trailer

The trailer starts with Pooja Bhatt who is making a comeback to the screen after many years. The narration plays in the background and it says, 'Some women are born to rule, we call them Queens.' Then it pans out to all the five leading ladies and their occupation. The 2-minute trailer will take the audience through the struggle of five women. With the undertone of becoming the best version of themselves, the story will show the breakthrough point of the women who face difficulties in their journey to the top.

Pooja Bhatt (Rani) plays the role of a businesswoman who is powerful and rich. Amruta (Lily), on the other hand, plays the role of a bar dancer who wants to be respected in society. Sahana (Fatima) plays the role of the woman who wants to be promoted to the highest position but her pregnancy comes in the way. Aadhya Anand (Shai) will play the role of Rani's daughter who is a rebel and doesn't consider Rani as her mom. Lastly, Plabita (Ayesha) plays the role of a corporate woman who wants to become a CEO.

The trailer gives away the plot of the story of how a road accident and a scandal will lead these 5 women to cross each other's path. It also shows that the characters will reach rock-bottom and make their way to the top by sacrificing and surviving. Concluding, Pooja Bhatt is quoted saying, "Survival is a battle for every woman".

Bombay Begums cast

Besides the cast of the five leading ladies, the show also features Rahul Bose, Danish Husain, Vivek Gomber, and Manish Chaudhari. It is written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava who is also known for movies in similar genres such as Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly, and Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. The show will release on Netflix on March 8.

