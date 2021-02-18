Amruta Subhash Wins Critics’ Choice Awards For 'Booth', Calls It 'really Precious'

Amruta Subhash was awarded the honour of the Best Actress by the Film Critics Guild Awards for her role in the film Booth. The actor took to Instagram on February 18, 2021, to thank those behind her success and also share pictures of the small celebration that had been hosted for her. In her caption, she chose to thank the Film Critics Guild first and foremost for the honour. She said receiving that award was special because it meant that the topmost critics of India had seen her work and had appreciated the effort she had put in. She called the experience ‘precious’.

Amruta Subhash professes gratitude for her win

Amruta Subhash then went on to talk about the ceremony which she said was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event was hosted by Neha Dhupia who Amruta said was a pleasure to talk to. She also shared a short clip of her conversation with Neha Dhupia. Subash then wrote that she had posted a picture of the director of Booth, Rohin Raveendran, whom she credited as being the person who was responsible for the award she had received and for bringing out the best in her.

Amruta Subhash then thanked Tia Sebastian, the costume designer of the film, for organising the little get-together to celebrate the award she received. She also thanked Sebastian for the help she had provided during the filming of Booth. Subhash also mentioned that she was not only celebrating her win but also the victory of the film Bebaak which had won three Film Critics Guild Awards. The cast and crew of both films were seen celebrating the wins together.

Subhash said that she was sharing her award with Sarah Hashmi who was also nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Bebaak. Amruta said that she thought Hashmi was absolutely wonderful in the film. She said that she also chose to share her award with co-star Parna Pethe as she believed that both their roles were one and the same. She ended her post by thanking the rest of the crew of her film.

The pictures she shared gave her followers a feel of the entire event and celebration even though they could not personally witness it on screen. She posted a picture of herself with the award, a short snippet of the ceremony as well as pictures of the celebration that was thrown for her. Subhash looked happy and proud in all the pictures.

