Amruta Khanvilkar Pens A Heartfelt Note For Husband Himanshu On Their Wedding Anniversary

Popular Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar shared a special wedding anniversary post for her husband Himanshu Malhotra, who she has been married to, for five years now. The couple had been dating for several years before they tied a knot. On the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary, Amruta Khanvilkar shared a bunch of pictures with her husband, in the form of a video, with Bollywood love songs playing in the background. Check out Amruta Khanvilkar's wedding anniversary post below.

Amruta Khanvilkar's wedding anniversary post on IG

Sharing a bunch of their pictures, Amruta Khanvilkar wrote a heartfelt note in the caption. She wrote that on the occasion of their wedding anniversary she would not like to count the number of years they spent together as a couple because she believes relationship bonds and becomes strong when two people get to know each other and not because of the number of years they spent together.

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra spent 18 long years together and she wrote that spending these years falling, and getting to know each other, she learnt a lot of things from him. Amruta feels grateful that she learnt how to handle things from him, and most importantly face difficulties with ease. One of the most important things Amruta learnt from her husband was "Any mistake is never bigger than the person who committed the mistake." She admitted that this was one of the biggest life lessons for her.

Amruta appreciated her husband who often keeps her problems and happiness before his problems and happiness. Over nearly 2 decades of being with each other, the actor credits her husband to keep their relationship happy and growing. She feels proud to have him as a part of her life. She ended the sweet note and said that she does not like making big promises, but promised to take care of him, his happiness forever. She also offered her support to everything he did in her life, also thanking him.

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra's fans and well-wishers sent them love and best wishes on social media. Many left adorable comments for them in the comment section, under their post. While many wishes them 'Happy Anniversary', several others appreciated Amruta Khanvilkar's efforts to write up a post for him.

