'Dance Plus' Judge Karishma Chavan Shares Her Challenges To Give 'body Positivity' Message

Renowned dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan recently gave out a heartfelt message on body positivity along with sharing the challenges she faced due to her body type. She also spoke about her journey as a choreographer as she has choreographed songs in several Bollywood films including Khoobsurat, Kick, Hasee Toh Phasee, Tumhari Sulu, and Veere Di Wedding. Karishma, who was last seen as a judge in Star Plus' Dance Plus 5, has also been a part of other popular dance reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

Dance Plus Judge Karishma speaks about body positivity

Well-known as one of the Dance Plus judges in the dancing reality TV show's fifth season, Karishma Chavan recently opened up about the challenges she had to face in the industry because of her body type. She said, "I think the biggest challenge was to convince peers, bosses and clients that I was right for the job. A lot of them judged me on my body type. But I took it in my stride. I took it up as a challenge and eventually proved a lot of people wrong".

The dancer-choreographer also highlighted the importance of body positivity and shared how she made peace with herself as she added, "I used to be more concerned about my image as a younger girl". Karishma continued, "Over the years, I have learned to love myself and make peace with who I am and what I have to offer as an individual. My body is a part of who I am and I am much more than good looks. I believe in substance. I have faced many hurdles due to the narrow perception of people and their very horse blinded opinions on how a dancer should look. Luckily we are breaking those stereotypes and I pray many will follow".

Furthermore, she also spoke about her journey as a choreographer and said, "Tough Long and Adventurous but definitely worth it. My career started at the age of 18 and a half. Every step of the way I have experienced utmost happiness as I love what I do from the bottom of my heart".

She concluded saying, "Hence the obstacles and hurdles to overcome never broke me. 16 years later I'm exactly where I am supposed to be. I get to wake up every day to create an experiment and bring visions alive on stage as well as films. I am blessed. Yes, I have had setbacks due to people or competitors but I guess that applies to all walks of life".

(With Inputs: PR)

