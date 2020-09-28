Amy Jackson Gives Sneak-peek Into 'last Of The Summer Days' With Son Andreas; See Pics

Actor Amy Jackson recently gave sneak peek into her weekend time with son Andreas. On September 27, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring Amy and Andreas posing under the warm sun. Sharing the moment with her fans, Amy Jackson wrote, 'The last of the Summer days'. Take a look at Amy Jackson's Instagram photos.

Amy's last summer days with son Andreas

In this Instagram post, Amy Jackson shared three pictures. She looked stunning in a blue co-ord outfit set. The matching attire included a crop yoga top paired with similar coloured shorts. Amy also layered her look with a sweater tied from her shoulder. The star accessorised her chic outdoor look with a small lemonish coloured sling bag and white sports shoes.

Amy Jackson's son looked adorable in a white tee clubbed with white shorts and a white round cap. Both Amy and Andreas posed on a hay bale stack. The actor's Instagram caption simply read as 'The last of the Summer days... swipe for a cuddle ðŸ¥°'.

Fans call Amy 'hottest mom'

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses on Amy Jackson's photos. Several celebs also commented on the Instagram post. One of the users wrote, 'Unexpressive feelings are embedded in this photo', while another added, 'Awwwwwww how adorable ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜'. Some fans' comments include 'cute', 'Goals', 'So pretty' and many other similar reactions.

Image Credits - Amy Jackson Instagram Comment Section

On September 17, Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou celebrated the first birthday of their baby, Andreas. She recently shared a reel video of her baby’s birthday celebration. The birthday party was a beautiful ‘enchanted’ theme party. The video was a collection of some adorable moments of little Andreas and the decoration of the party.

Sharing the moment with fans, Amy wrote, 'My beautiful baby boy’s special day’. While Amy stunned in a beautiful white dress, the one-year-old can be seen wearing a blue little tux. A three-tier cake with the letter ‘A’ inscribed seemed like one of the highlights of the celebration. Take a look at the video below.

