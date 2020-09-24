Amy Jackson Celebrates Her Baby Boy's Birthday With A Special Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Amy Jackson engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday in the United Kingdom. The actor organized a cute outdoor party for Andreas and created a compilation of the best moments from the occasion. Here is everything that you need to know about Amy Jackson’s recent post on Instagram.

Amy Jackson celebrates her son's first birthday

Amy Jackson celebrated her son Andreas’ birthday on September 23, 2020. She took to social media and shared snippets from the event through her official Instagram handle on the same day. The actor compiled some of the best moments from the close-knit celebration and posted the video on her feed on Wednesday.

The montages of moments showcase the mother-son duo while spending a gala time at the birthday party. It begins with themed balloon decoration across the outdoor location. Moving ahead, Amy Jackson poses with Andreas, while her fiancé George Panayiotou joins the duo. Meanwhile, numerous people are seen in the backdrop of the event. In the birthday video, Amy Jackson has added a soothing song How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Amy Jackson has talked about Andreas’ birthday celebration. She wrote, “my beautiful baby boy’s special day âœ¨”. Check out the Bollywood actor’s video on her official Instagram account:

Comments on Amy Jackson's Instagram video

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Amy Jackson garnered more than 2, 49, 000 likes and over 850 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities took to Instagram and shared their response on the birthday clip. Many among them wished a happy birthday to the little boy and called the video adorable, cute, and beautiful, among other things, in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, various people expressed their feelings through a series of emoticons such as daisies, roses, hearts, heart-shaped smileys, kisses, hugs, sparkle, crown, and claps, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Amy Jackson’s video that you must check out:

