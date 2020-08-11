Amy Jackson's Italy Travel Pictures That Will Invoke The Wanderlust In You, See Here

Ek Tha Deewana actor Amy Jackson recently travelled to Italy with her entire family for her father’s birthday celebration. Since the time, Amy stepped in Italy she can be seen sharing stupendous pictures on Instagram, giving her fans major travel goals. From flaunting her skin to posing on a boat, the actor-model can be seen having a gala time. Check out Amy Jackson’s Italy diaries here:

Amy Jackson’s Travel diary

Bikini pose

Donning black sunglasses, Amy Jackson can be seen oozing oomph in a brown bikini. She has topped her look with a white shirt. The backdrop features a picturesque blue ocean. While sharing the sensuous photographs, Amy wrote that she left a little piece of her heart at Capri, Italy. Take a look at her photograph here:

Wine and Dine

Amy sported a black backless dress to enjoy a meal at a restaurant. The body-hugging dress was accessorised with a statement clutch and heels. The diva followed up the picture with a series of lip-smacking meal that she enjoyed. Have a look at it here:

Sunbath

Here, Amy can be seen wearing a quirky swimwear. Revealing her gorgeous skin, she can be seen having a sunbath. Her ensemble is paired with comfy footwear. As she enjoys sunbathing, she can be seen striking a pose while drinking a beverage.

Car ride

Amy Jackson shared a series of pictures of her car ride in Positano, Italy. She has worn a red crop top which she paired with floral pants. The Singh is Bliing actor shared several videos of her having a gala time. Check out the videos here:

Sorrento, Italy

This picture, sees the South beauty posing near what appears to be a bridge. She opted for a yellow tie-knot top which was paired with quirky pants. The sun-kissed picture features her looking at the wise scenic beauty.

Bellevue Syrene, Italy

Here, Amy has sported a gorgeous white polka dot dress. The body-hugging dress features balloon sleeves and a belt tied around her waist like a bow. She has kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and accessories. See the pictures here:

