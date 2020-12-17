Amy Jackson Goes Virtual Christmas Shopping With Her Son Andreas; Shares A Monochrome Pic

On December 16, 2020, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome mirror selfie picture with her son Andreas. In the caption, she informed her fans that she was virtually shopping for Christmas and Bicester village made her shopping time enjoyable. In the black and white picture, Amy looked elegant wearing a pantsuit and a black turtleneck top inside. One can also see her son Andreas enjoying his time while his mother is shopping.

Amy Jackson shares a monochrome mirror selfie

Along with the picture, Amy wrote, “Only @bicestervillage could make Christmas shopping for 22 people with a toddler in tow enjoyable p.s if you’re not as brave/ daft you can just virtually shop all things BC from the comfort of your own home!” Many of her fans were quick to like the post and dropped lovely comments on it. Her friend Mandy Bradbrook commented, “Hope you managed to find everything- that’s quite a shopping list!!!!” with a red heart. Roxy Horner too dropped several starry-eyed face emoticons. Manu Kumar wrote, “What a priceless moment. Loved it hope all your Christmas shopping is complete & decorated your Christmas tree yet!” with a red heart and shining star emoji. Many of her fans called her ‘beautiful’ and ‘cute’ in the comments while several others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Amy Jackson is an active Instagram user and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life. A few days back, she shared a set of stunning pictures where she can be seen flaunting Bulgari’s pieces of jewellery. In the first picture, she is wearing a black coloured outfit and added a minimal necklace, earrings, a ring and a bracelet. In her second picture, Amy nailed her semi-formal look as she wore a white-coloured tee and black blazer. She completed her look with a minimal piece of necklace and a ring. The last picture shows her wearing the same outfit and carrying a black handbag. She wore a pair of light diamond earrings and a ring and a bracelet. In all of her pictures, she can be seen wearing glossy make-up and highlighted her eyes as she kohled them up.

In the caption, Amy wrote, “Elegant? Casual? Fashionista? @bulgari gift finder will help you discover the perfect Christmas gift from their spectacular collections”. She further added the details of the jewellery brand. Neelam Kaur Gill commented, “obsessed with all of these. Serving old school Hollywood royalty” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Portia Freeman wrote, “That bracelet is the ultimate goals” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Image Source: Amy Jackson Instagram

