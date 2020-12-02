Amy Jackson Sizzles In Red As She Poses With Her Dog

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of herself with her dogs. The actor was seen spending time with her dog and gave a glimpse to her fans of how she spent her Sunday. Her pictures went viral among her fans very soon.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Amy Jackson sizzles in red

Amy Jackson has a huge fan following on Instagram and the actor is very active on social media. She keeps her fans updated with her life. In her recent post, she was seen sizzling in red as she posted a series of pictures in red sweatshirt and sweat pants as she flaunted her abs.

Jackson left her hair open in the pictures and went for a subtle makeup look. She sported a nude coloured lipstick and was seen carrying minimal accessories. Check out the series of pictures posted by the actor below.

Amy Jackson's Instagram

Netizens react

When the pictures of Amy started doing the rounds on social media, numerous fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the photographs. A number of people showered the Singh is Bliing actor with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how adorable she looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable the Ekk Deewana Tha actor’s dog looked in the first picture and asked the actor to post more pictures. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Earlier, Amy Jackson had posted pictures of herself as she spent time outdoors. The actor was seen donning a checkered jacket along with a white sports bra. She had paired it up with black sweat pants.

Amy Jackson looked stunning as she left her hair open with a middle parting and went for a bronzed makeup look.

Amy Jackson's photos

Amy Jackson on the work front

Amy Jackson made her Bollywood debut opposite Prateik Babbar in the movie Ekk Deewana Tha. The actor went on to do south Indian films like Thaandavam, Gethu, Devi and 2.0. Her last Bollywood film was Freaky Ali in which she shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.