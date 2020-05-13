Amy Jackson Shares A Video Of Her 'lockdown Buddy'; Check It Out

COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the world. Celebrities are spending time at home with their loved ones following the lockdown at several places. Actor Amy Jackson recently shared a video of her lockdown buddy. Read to know more.

Amy Jackson’s lockdown buddy

Amy Jackson has more than eight million followers on her Instagram handle and has been quite active there. In her latest post on the social media platform, she revealed her lockdown buddy. It is none other than her half-year-old son, Andreas.

In the video shared by the actor, she is seen moving her hand over her toddles’ feet. The baby boy is cooing and laying in between her mom’s legs on the bed. Amy Jackson mentioned in the caption that they are lockdown buddies. It read, “Infinite love ♾ #lockdownbuddies”[sic]. Check out her post.

In early 2019, Amy Jackson revealed that she was dating George Panayiotou. The two got engaged on May 6, 2019. They welcomed a son, Andreas in September 2019. Amy disclosed the good news as she shared a picture with the caption, “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙”[sic].

Amy Jackson is an avid social media user. Earlier, she gave out fitness goals by showing a toilet paper-inspired workout with Andreas amid coronavirus lockdown. In the clip, the 28-year-old star performed jump squats, push-ups and planks with the help of toilet paper roll. Amy has shared several pictures and videos with her little one in which they are seen having a fun time together. Take look at a few of her posts.

Amy Jackson made her acting debut in Tamil film, Madrasapattinam (2010). She entered Bollywood with Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012. Her appearance in Bollywood films was in Singh Is Bliing (2015) and Freaky Ali (2016). She has worked in Telugu and Kannada language films too. Amy was last seen on the big screen in 2.0 (2018) starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

