Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Acting Teacher At Celebrity School During COVID-19 Lockdown

Recently, a leading news portal published a report and gave a sneak peek into the lockdown diaries of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The report stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has turned teacher to aspiring actors at Celebrity School, a talent-driven learning platform. The report also quoted Siddharth Prabhakar, founder and one of the mentors on board.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns teacher

Interestingly, the online program consists of five courses that are helmed by the masters of their fields. The report mentioned that the classes for acting are taken by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. For teaching the attributes of independent filmmaking, director Madhur Bhandarkar has been roped in. Singer Shaan and Sabira Merchant have joined the school to teach singing and communication skills. Meanwhile, businessman Siddharth Prabhakar has the subject of entrepreneurship under his belt.

The report further added that though the program was originally launched last September, the lockdown helped the artistes to devote more time and engage with the students directly. Earlier, the sessions were pre-recorded by the celebrities so that their schedules do not hinder the completion of the curriculum. But, now, the stars have organised several live virtual sessions with the mentees in the past four months.

In the report, Siddharth Prabhakar narrated how he came up with the idea of Celerity School. He asserted that the dreams of many aspiring artists die a slow death owing to lack of affordability and accessibility to courses, which will help them build a career in the show business. Last year, he decided to develop a platform with the help of a few leading celebrities who can directly share their knowledge with the students. The entrepreneur concluded saying that he is hoping to rope in more stars to teach additional subjects in the coming months.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his debut in Bollywood with the 1999 action drama film, Sarfarosh. However, Nawazuddin played a small role in this film. As of date, the actor has been critically acclaimed for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manjhi - The Mountain Man. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's shows have also been quite popular among the masses. In addition to the Sacred Games franchise, Nawaz also starred in a British crime drama series called McMafia. As of date the actor, recently starred in the comedy-drama movie Ghoomketu. He will soon share the screen space with Radhika Apte in Netflix's original film, Raat Akeli Hai.

