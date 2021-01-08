Amy Jackson Says, "We’re In This Together!! For Those Who Need It" In New Video Post

Amy Jackson extended her support to the people of the United Kingdom as the country goes into lockdown yet again. The actor urged people to take care of their mental health and to do things that keep them happy. She also added a post where people can dial up if they are facing any form of difficulty and need an extra helping hand. Thus, the actor tried her best to lift the spirits of people as they go into lockdown.

Amy Jackson: "We’re in this together!! For those who need it"

The video of Amy Jackson began with the actor casually walking in her winter gear. She can be seen talking to the camera and began by greeting her fans and saying that she hopes everyone is doing well. Amy then proceeds to address the fact that the UK has gone into its third lockdown amid the pandemic. She expresses her concern towards people’s mental health and wellbeing in this crucial time. She says that she is aware of the fact that one would not expect to start 2021 in such a manner in regards to the lockdown. However, she tells fans that "we are all in this together" and one should not feel as if they have been left alone. She thus tries to comfort her fans by mentioning that one would have to stay positive and stay connected to their loved ones. She assures that the people can pull through the tough times if they simply manage to stay positive and take care of their mental wellbeing. She admits that it not easy to stay in high spirits in such times, therefore the actor suggests that people do things that they love.

She uses herself as an example to point out that she spends 20 minutes every day to head out in the sun for a walk. Further on, she adds that the time she spends out breathing fresh air in the sun makes her feel good and keeps her positive. Therefore, she urged her fans as well to try to do something similar and thus take care of their mental well-being. She then proceeds to point out that the next slide within the video contains a few phone numbers that people can call if they need help during this crucial time.

