Amy Jackson Teaches Fans To Workout Only With Help Of Toilet Paper Rolls | Watch

The worldwide Coronavirus outbreak or COVID-19 pandemic has put the world under lockdown. Local governments of the affected nations are asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. This has affected the entertainment industry too. The outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has pushed people indoors around the globe, but many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained. Amy Jackson is also doing things differently which has intrigued the attention of her fans. Amy was seen teaching her fans to workout at home with tissue paper rolls. Take a look at Amy Jackson here.

Amy Jackson shows how to work out at home using only toilet paper rolls

In this video shared by Amy Jackson, she can be seen holding her son at first and explaining to her fans how to do exercise with the help of toilet paper rolls. Amy Jackson is seen sporting grey sportswear in the video. Her son is seen looking at his mother in an adorable way as she holds him. She captioned the video by writing “If we don’t laugh we’ll cry 🤪. Replace the loo roll with a tin of beans if you’re feeling strong 💪🏼 and make sure you’re wearing a cute gym outfit so you don’t look completely ridiculous - @aloyoga ALWAYS 💕#THETOILETROLLCIRCUIT. 12 frog leap & squats, 45 seconds loo roll drills, 12 push-ups, 12 side planks (each side), 45 seconds plank X5 #selfisolation #toiletpaper #homeworkout”.

Amy Jackson’s last appearance in Bollywood was in the film 2.0. She was seen in the film alongside superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. After she revealed that she is pregnant and had a child, Amy Jackson has been on a break and is seen primarily doing modelling gigs and taking care of her son.

