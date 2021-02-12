Amy Jackson's Adorable Moments Of 'force Reading' With Son Andreas Will Melt Your Heart

Singh Is Bliing star Amy Jackson took to Instagram to share some delightful moments with her son. She uploaded a string of images of having fun with her son while reading a book. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a pink night suit, and her son tried to interfere while she read a book in her bed. She was seen reading the New York Times bestseller book 'The Untethered Soul'. In the caption, she wrote "Force-reading little man into deep chats & cuddles... that kinda day/ week/month/year." She tagged the clothing brand Alo and added "keeping me comfy as per". Check out the post on Amy Jackson's Instagram-

Fans react

Many of her followers went "aww" on her pictures. People were drawn to the cuteness of Amy Jackson's son and her bond with him. Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Love this book" with a red heart emoticon. Her followers showered their love for the mother-son duo and many commented "cute" and red hearts, heart eyes emoticons to illustrate their affection for them. Check out the comments here from the post-

Amy Jackson's son

Amy Jackson's son has made appearances in her Instagram posts several times. The actor absolutely adores her son and often share their moments together with her followers. A couple of weeks ago, she shared a video of them in which she held Andres in her arms as she took him for a 'spin' in a toy car around the house. The little guy was seen squealing in the video and also said the word 'mama' as they move around the house. Check out the video here-

Amy Jackson's Family

Amy Jackson was born in the United Kingdom to a family of Radio professionals with both her parents worked in BBC Merseyside as producers. She lived in Mumbai from 2012 to 2015 before moving back to England and she is currently living in London. Jackson revealed that she was dating hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou since December of 2015. Jackson got engaged to Panayiotou in Zambia, Africa on January 1, 2019. She announced their pregnancy in a social media post in March 2019 on the occasion of mother's day. They welcomed their son Andreas Jax Panayiotou on September 19, 2019.

Amy Jackson's Photos

Amy Jackson is quite popular on Instagram with over 9.5 million users following her. She often treats her fans with her glamorous photoshoots and her terrific fashion choices. About four days ago, she was seen wearing a stunning red dress and looked fabulous as ever. She posed for a 'Very' Good Girl perfume for the fashion brand Carolina Herrera and added in the caption "Your February 14th sorted!" with a red heart. Check out Amy Jackson's elegant look on her Instagram post-

