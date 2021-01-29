Amy Jackson's Son Makes Instagram Appearance Again; Fans Call Them 'goals'

British actress and model Amy Jackson, best known for her work in Indian films, recently took to Instagram to share a cute video of her walking around the house with her son. The 2.0 actress, often trending for her beautiful photos, is currently living in London with her fiance George Panayatiou. Amy Jackson's family is often the focus of her Instagram page.

In the video, Amy Jackson's son Andreas can be seen held in his mother's hands as she takes him for a 'spin' in a toy car around the house. The little boy can be heard saying the word "mama" in the video as they move around the house. Amy Jackson, on the other hand, talks about they've been on their little "car rally for the 65th time today". Take a look at the post below.

Amy Jackson's Son Features On Instagram; Fans React

Little baby Andreas, who is the cutest member of Amy Jackson's family, is very often featured on the 2.0 actress' Instagram. The British actress, who made her Hollywood debut in the Warner Brothers production of DC Comics Supergirl, has amassed a lot of fans on her Instagram page. The actress has over 9 million Instagram followers.

Amy Jackson's Instagram was flooded with love as fans reacted with hearts and kisses to her video. Most fans were absolutely delighted at the cuteness of baby Andreas and left comments like "can i steal him please?". One fan even commented that they were "mother and son goals". Take a look at the fans' reactions below.

Amy Jackson's Instagram

Amy Jackson is quite popular on Instagram as she often treats her fans to stunning photos of herself from photoshoots and even award functions. The actress was last seen on the Indian screen in the movie 2.0 alongside superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The Supergirl actress has been at home a lot recently since London has gone into lockdown. Jackson even shared her post with the hashtag '#LockdownLondon'.

Amy Jackson last shared a photo of her son a few months ago celebrating his first birthday. The actress shared some adorable photos of him and their photos together calling him her little 'bear cub'. Take a look at the mama bear's last Instagram post about her little boy.

