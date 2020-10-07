Amy Jackson's 'Enchanted Garden' Party For Son Andreas' First Birthday; See Stunning Pics

Actor Amy Jackson recently celebrated her son, Andreas’ first birthday with an intimate garden party. She posted a bunch of adorable pictures from the celebrations while speaking about the theme and ambience they created for the occasion. The décor had been kept hippie yet elegant with ivory balloons and cotton tents that added beauty to the venue. Amy Jackson’s fans flooded the comments section with complimentary comments as they love to see little Andreas on her Instagram feed.

Amy Jackson celebrates her son’s first birthday

Actor Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her son’s first birthday celebrations. The pictures showcase the mother-son duo and their attractive attires that stole the show. In the first picture, Amy has put up the picture of the clear sky with Andreas’ tiny palm which has luminous sunlight falling all over it. In the second click, she has revealed his adorable look on the occasion which has him wearing a unique green jumper along with a classy matching coat. The little boy is also seen donning a pair of white shoes that go well with the adorable outfit. He is seen enjoying a few snacks while the candid picture is being clicked.

In the next picture, Amy Jackson has revealed her look in a white hippie short dress which has been styled distinctly. The backless cotton dress has been given a party look with a pair of hoops and shimmery makeup. She has also added nude colour heels to match the look.

In the next few pictures, she has put forth the sweet bond that the family shares with each other. In one of the pictures, Amy is holding her baby closely while in another, the little birthday boy is busy having a gala time at the garden party. The pictures also showcase a bunch of wildflowers, white tents, and a few ivory balloons which give a special effect to the garden party.

In the caption for the post, Amy Jackson has spoken about the party and how they pulled it off with sustainable energy. She has mentioned that they organised an enchanted garden party that was sustainably sourced with a few British flowers and plans. She also thanked her team for all the efforts they put into making this party a success. Have a look at the pictures from Amy Jackson’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, Amy Jackson’s fans have spoken highly about the celebrations and the stunning décor. They have mentioned how adorable Andreas looks in his cute green formal outfit. A few people have also dropped a bunch of emoticons to express themselves. Have a look:

