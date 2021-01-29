Monalisa Feels 'slazy' As She Shares A Good Morning Post With Her Followers

Nazar 2 actress Monalisa is very active and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She treats her fans with her posts regularly. Monalisa never misses a chance to flaunt her beauty and gives out major fashion goals to fans. Recently, she shared a "good morning" post that has garnered a lot of response from her fans and followers.

When Monalisa feels 'slazy'

In the picture, Monalisa can be seen lazing around on her sofa. She wore a yellow sleeveless top with black and white flowery shorts. Her hair was left loose, and she opted for the no-makeup look. She can be seen enjoying her leisure time. She captioned her post with the word "Slazy," and further said that this was when one was lazy, but still slew. Fans and followers showered her post with numerous likes and comments.

A peek into Monalisa's instagram post

Earlier, she had treated her fans with yet another "good morning" post. She shared several pictures in which she can be seen wearing a light blue night suit along with a cute hairband. She flaunted her bright smile while posing on the bed. She captioned her post by wishing her fans for the morning and called them "beautiful souls".

In another post, Monalisa shared pictures of her morning routine. She was seen in a grey night suit with her hair tied in a pony. She was seen drinking coffee and spending some time on the balcony. In the caption, she said that each day was a new beginning and one must take a deep breath, smile and start again.

Monalisa's career

Monalisa has been a part of a lot of Bhojpuri language films. Apart from that, she has also appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and films in other regional languages. Monalisa made her Bollywood debut with the film Blackmail alongside Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. However, she rose to fame after her role in the film Tauba Tauba. She was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She is known for portraying Mohana Rathod in the show Nazar. She is currently playing the main antagonist, Iravati Varma in the show Namak Issk Ka that airs on Colors.

