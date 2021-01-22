Reese Witherspoon Posts Photo With Son On Instagram, Fans Call Them 'twins'

The Big Little Lies actor, Reese Witherspoon has amassed a lot of fans on social media. She is active on Instagram through her posts and stories. Recently, she shared a photo with her son, Deacon Phillipe. Her fans are amazed at how similar they look. Read ahead to know more about it.

Reese Witherspoon's fun day with her son

Legally Blonde actor Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a picture of her enjoying with her son. In the pictures, Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillipe can be seen having fun with her mother. They appear to be hanging out with each other on the road. See the picture of Reese Witherspoon below:

Reese Witherspoon is wearing a black hoodie with a brown woolen cap. Whereas, Reese Witherspoon's son can be seen in a black checkered-sweater. Her son, Deacon Phillipe is a budding musician and has worked with several other musicians like Nina Nesbitt.

Fans are amazed at Reese Witherspoon and her son's resemblance

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram photo gained a lot of praise from her fans. Many fans called them "Twins", while several others called them "Siblings." Other actors like Selma Blair also commented "Matching smiles." on her photo. Here s a look at some of the reactions from Reese Witherspoon's photo.

Reese Witherspoon was married to Deacon's father from 1999 to 2008. The actors also share the eldest child, Ava who is 21 years old. Reese Witherspoon has won two Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award. She was regarded as one of the highest-paid actors in 2019. She was last seen in a HULU miniseries, Little Fire Everywhere.

Reese Witherspoon's photos

Reese Witherspoon's photos are always a favourite among her fans. She keeps her fans entertained by posting stories of her daily life and records interesting short stories of her travel journeys. She even shares her book collection as well as her workout sessions. She recently shared a reel on Instagram trying to entertain her fans by trying to knot a cloth in a funny manner around her neck and hair.

Image Credits: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

