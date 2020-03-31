Anil Kapoor's Rare Unseen Pictures Will Take You Back To The Good Old Days

Ram Lakhan fame, Anil Kapoor was the heartthrob in the 90s. From his iconic dance steps to his movies, everything gave him immense popularity and fame. Anil Kapoor is pretty active on his social media and keeps his fans engaged through his various posts. However, there are a few unseen pictures of the actor from the sets of his movies. Take a look at some iconic pictures of Anil Kapoor below:

Rare unseen throwback pictures of Anil Kapoor

This candid picture of Anil Kapoor, lost in his own thoughts, was taken on the sets of his movie Mashaal. This movie was released in the year 1984 and Anil Kapoor played the role of a vagabond in this film.

Another unseen picture of Anil Kapoor was this picture which was clicked while the actor was signing Filmfare magazines. It was also mentioned that the actor was keen on acting since his childhood but failed several times in the written exam.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Calls Father-in-law Prakash Padukone A 'legend', Anil Kapoor Proud

This throwback picture was of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. The Kapoor brothers were seen enjoying themselves in a conversation while this candid picture was taken.

Also Read: COVID-19: Anil Kapoor Reveals That His Staff & Their Families Are Being Taken Care Of

Anil Kapoor's movies like Beta and Mr. India were very popular in the 90s. Anil Kapoor was seen in the film Beta, along with actor Madhuri Dixit while he featured in the film Mr. India along with actor Sri Devi.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra & Others Laud PM Modi's Decision Of 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Reveals 'Kishen Kanhaiya' Has A Special Place In His Heart; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.