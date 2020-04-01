Anil Kapoor Shares An Update About Biopic On Olympic Medalist Abhinav Bindra

Anil Kapoor is one of those few actors in Bollywood who have aged gracefully. There is no end to the amount of work the actor does, by each passing year. According to reports, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen in gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. There have been many rumours and speculations surrounding the film. Recently, Anil Kapoor took to social media to give the fans more clarity over the subject. Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Action Films Prove That He Deserves The Tag Of A Fierce Action Hero

Anil Kapoor on Abhinav Bindra’s biopic

In September 2017, Harshvardhan Kapoor posted a picture with Abhinav Bindra, announcing the film. Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Harshvardhan’s father on-screen, in the film. While Harshvardhan will essay the role of Abhinav Bindra, Anil Kapoor will step into the shoes of Apjit Bindra for the biopic. However, the shooting of the film has not been started yet. This delay in the shoot gave way to rumours about the film being shelved. In July 3019, Anil Kapoor tweeted on Twitter, posting a picture with Abhinav Bindra and father Apjit Bindra, in order to stop the false news.

Great stories take time to be told! The world will see the inspirational life story of @Abhinav_Bindra on the big screen soon! So incredibly excited for this! @apjitbindra @HarshKapoor_ pic.twitter.com/0OtUkq2LJ4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 3, 2019

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Rare Unseen Pictures Will Take You Back To The Good Old Days

Recently, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor took to their official Instagram handles to talk about the film. They indicated that the shooting of the film will start in mid-2020. The two actors made an official announcement by sharing photo posing with Abhinav. The movie film will be directed by Heeraz Marfatia and is based on Bindra's autobiography titled A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

Also Read | Memorable Family Pictures From Anil Kapoor's Instagram That You Would Love To See

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Reveals 'Kishen Kanhaiya' Has A Special Place In His Heart; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.