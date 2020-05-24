Farah Khan Extends Birthday Wishes To Husband Shirish With A Hilarious Note

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, several stars are taking to their social media to celebrate birthdays of their special ones. Amid the lockdown, the celebs are seen spending some quality time with their families and loved ones at home. Recently ace choreographer, filmmaker Farah Khan who is spending her quarantine with her husband and her kids Czar, Diva, and Anya, penned beautiful birthday wishes for Shirish.

Farah Khan's birthday wishes for husband Shirish Kunder

The Happy New Year director took a trip down the memory lane and shared an unseen picture of the couple that was taken 15 years ago in Melbourne along with a sweet yet hilarious message. In the picture, Farah looks cute donning a pink top and is hugging Shirish from behind while Shirish wore a blue t-shirt along with long tied locks. While captioning the post, Farah wrote that even during several ups and downs in her life, she remains calm and stable because she knows her husband is there for her. She also wrote that though Shirish is an ok husband, he is an amazing father to his three kids.

Apart from this, Farah also shared another beautiful throwback picture of Shirish who can be seen playing with two of their kids on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture by calling her husband as the “world's best father.” In the cute snap, Shirish can be seen holding one of their child in his arms and playing while the other one stands while resting on Shirish’s shoulders.

Several friends of Farah stormed the comment section with their wishes for the birthday boy. Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit was the first one to drop a comment and extend her birthday wishes to Shirish. Followed by Madhuri was Student of the Year 2 director, Punit Malhotra who also showered his love on the throwback picture while wishing him.



Amid the outbreak, Farah is doing every bit by lending her hand of support to the needy people. Recently, Farah Khan and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna came forward to help the migrant workers. The duo had collaborated to donate over 40,000 sanitary pads to the women migrant workers in India.

