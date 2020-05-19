Sonam Kapoor's Businessman Husband Anand Ahuja's Lesser Known Facts

Sonam Kapoor is one of the few celebrities who got married outside the film fraternity. She married Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a glorious ceremony which was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. The couple has been an adorable pair and fans love watching them together. However very little is known about Anand Ahuja, hence here are some unknown facts about the businessman.

Lesser-known facts about Anand Ahuja

Work and Education

Anand Ahuja is a Delhi based businessman who is the CEO and Managing Director of his own apparel brand, Bhaane. This brand was founded by him in 2013. Anand is a huge lover of clothing and sneakers and hence he was inclined towards owning his own fashion brand. Anand Ahuja received education from American Embassy in New Delhi and later went on to join the University of Pennsylvania. From there he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations and Economics. Further on, he also got an MBA from Wharton school. Besides this, his love for shoes even made him the co-founder of a multi-brand shoe store called Veg Non-Veg. The website and store are known to sell some premium and best in class shoes from Nike to Vans. The store retails some of the best shoes in the market.

How Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor met

According to a news portal, Anand Ahuja met Sonam Kapoor through a close mutual friend. The businessman took no time and proposed to Sonam within a month, to which Sonam replied with a yes. According to a news portal, it is believed that it was Anand who helped Sonam and Rhea set up their own fashion brand as well. The clothing brand Rheason owned by Sonam Kapoor and Rhea was founded in 2015.

Other Lesser Known Facts

Anand Ahuja began working as an assistant buyer at Macy’s. He started this after he quit his banking job in the US. In these years Anand gained knowledge about retailing and sales and later joined his uncle. The Ahujas would sell wholesale apparel as their business. Later, Anand Ahuja assisted his father in his business as well, before eventually launching his own clothing brand Bhaane. Prior to all of this, he also worked as an intern project manager for Amazon in Seattle. Anand Ahuja is a huge Nike fan and is obsessed with the brand. However, he does admit he likes other brands as well, but he is more inclined towards Nike and its range, according to a news portal.

