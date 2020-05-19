Kareena Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan Shared Screen Space In THESE Hit Movies

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan began their Bollywood career together. Since then, both the stars have come a long way in the film industry won the hearts of many with their acting prowess. Kareena and Abhishek have shared screen space in many Bollywood movies. Here is a list of a few movies that feature both the stars in significant roles.

Refugee

Refugee is a 2000 romantic-drama helmed by filmmaker J.P. Dutta. The movie marks the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor in the Bollywood film industry. Along with them, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young man who smuggles illegal weapons and people back and forth over the borders between Pakistan and Indian borders. The young man falls in love with a woman whose family he helped cross the border.

Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon

Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon is a 2003 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie was bankrolled under the banner of Rajshri Productions. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The plot of the film sees both Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan fall in love with Kareena Kapoor. The movie has great songs and was appreciated by the audiences for the performances by the cast.

Yuva

Yuva is a 2004 political thriller movie helmed by Mani Ratnam. The plot of the movie revolves around students entering politics. The movie unveils the story of three men who belong to different strata of society and how their life changes after one fateful incident of Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukherji and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

LOC Kargil

LOC Kargil is a 2003 historical war drama movie helmed by J.P. Dutta. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and more. LOC Kargil revolves around the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. The movie is based on 1999, Operation Vijay and Battle of Tololing around the Line of Control.

