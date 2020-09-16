Anand Ahuja Is "so Excited" As Apple Announces New Launches At Its 2020 Event

Anand Ahuja seemed very excited for the upcoming iOS updates along with the new line of Apple products. The businessman covered each aspect from the Apple event yesterday on his stories, showing his excitement for the products. Anand Ahuja also added a few comments upon sharing the images post Apple's much-anticipated event.

Anand Ahuja is excited for the new line up of Apple products

Several fans of Apple were thrilled when the announcement for the Apple event was made. Similarly, Anand Ahuja too was quite excited and tuned in to watch the event live. The businessman posted pictures of almost every major happening from the event which made it quite clear how excited he was. One of the first products Apple introduced was the Apple Watch Series 6 for which Anand Ahuja seemed very excited. He shared the specs list on his stories and simply tagged Apple in the caption.

Later, upon the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6, Anand Ahuja moved to the Apple website and posted a screenshot. Anand Ahuja added the caption that he is waiting to buy the Series 6 watch as soon as possible. Currently, the Series 5 watch was shown on the Apple website, thus the businessman seemed very eager to purchase the brand new Series 6 Apple watch. Further on, he also shared images of the watch itself and said that he has loved the braided look that the Apple Watch finally got. He also wrote that he is delighted to watch his favourite colour blue come to the Apple Watch line up.

Anand Ahuja was also all praise for the iPad air series and simply marvelled at its features and its design. Posting a picture of the new iPad Air, Anand Ahuja highlighted the image and caption. He also added a small note where he mentioned that he is in complete awe now that iPad had received touch ID on the Home Button itself. Before closing in, Anand Ahuja posted a picture of the brand new iOS 14 and wrote that he cannot wait until the software update finally arrives. He wrote that he is very excited about all the updates and products presented by Apple.

