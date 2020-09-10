Anil Kapoor Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For Sonam's Father-in-law; Calls Him The 'coolest'

Sonam Kapoor's beloved father-in-law, Harish Ahuja turned a year older today and Anil Kapoor has a sweet birthday wish for him. Anil added a quirky caption to the post where he said that the duo were the 'coolest and luckiest fathers-in-laws on the planet'. Sharing some throwback pictures with Sonam's father-in-law from her and Anand's lavish wedding ceremonies, the legendary actor expressed his wish on wanting to meet and celebrate together soon.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's Political-thriller 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' To Have Anil Kapoor As Villain?

Anil Kapoor extends birthday wishes for Sonam's father-in-law

Anand Ahuja's father and Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, Harish Ahuja celebrates his birthday on September 10. Thus, on the special occasion of Harish's birthday, Sonam's father took to his social media handle to extend a heartfelt birthday wish for Anand's father. The megastar showered Harish with immense love as he shared two candid photographs from Sonam and Anand's wedding on Twitter.

In the first candid photograph shared by the Mr. India actor, the 'coolest fathers-in-law' are seen dancing together at what appears to be Sonam and Anand's reception party. In the second candid picture, Anil and Harish are accompanied by their respective wives, Sunita Kapoor and Priya Ahuja as Sonam's father-in-law pokes fun at her mother, Sunita.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Shares 'magical' Golden Hour Pics As He Watches Sunset By Sea; See Post

Check out his tweet below:

Happy Birthday, Harish!!

We are clearly two of the coolest & luckiest father in laws on the planet!

Hopefully we will get to meet & celebrate again soon! Have a fantastic day! Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/SUlGJ4FeR8 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 10, 2020

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Deals With His Monday Blues By Taking A Walk At A Beach In Alibaug; Watch

Not so long ago, Anil Kapoor had penned a heartfelt birthday note for his son-in-law Anand Ahuja on his 35th birthday. On July 30, 2020, Kapoor shared a streak of pictures on his Instagram handle to wish Anand on his birthday and expressed that although he wasn't born in the Kapoor family, he feels that Anand was born to be a part of their family. The legendary actor was also all-praise about her daughter's husband and wrote, "It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!".

Take a look:

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Says 'hello' To Alibaugh After '20 Years' While Enjoying Weekend Getaway

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.