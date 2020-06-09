Anand Ahuja Organises Hilarious 'quarantine Photoshoot' For Sonam Kapoor's Birthday

Anand Ahuja has made the sweetest gesture for his wife Sonam Kapoor's 35th birthday and is leaving no stone unturned for making the day even more special for the actor. Apart from ensuring that she spent her big day with her loved ones in Mumbai, Anand Ahuja took to Instagram and shared pictures from a supposed 'quarantine photoshoot' done especially for the Raanjhanaa actor's birthday. The posts were custom-made for the birthday girl as they have cut-outs of every person -- from friends and family -- close to Sonam arranged like it's a group photoshoot.

Anand wished Sonam with all hearts and captioned the post, "We all came together for a Quarantine photoshoot for the ðŸ‘‘ of photoshoots!". He also quipped that parents are not allowed at the party where the photoshoot happened. He wrote, "PS sorry no parents allowed at this party! ðŸ˜".

Have a look:

The adorable posts didn't stop at one big group photoshoot. It continued with another post where one photo has Sonam and her personal team of managers only, while another has the actor with her siblings, cousins, extended family and close friends from the industry including actors Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Swara Bhaskar, Karisma Kapoor and more. The post was captioned, "... photoshoot continued by group... you know how it goes. ðŸ˜‚ .... Happy Birthday to our fave @sonamkapoor â¤ï¸"

Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor commented on the posts and found the efforts of her loving husband 'too cute'. The actor said that the pictures are 'adorable' as they have all the people she loves. Her uncle Sanjay Kapoor and cousin Akshay Marwah also lauded Anand's efforts in creating such a beautiful picture for Sonam.

Anand Ahuja has been on the receiving end of Sonam's love for making sure that the actor spends her birthday with her family in Mumbai. The couple landed in Mumbai on Monday as the actor shared an update on her Instagram story by posting a photo of herself with her sister Rhea Kapoor. She also thanked her 'incredible husband' for making it possible.

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salman. She has committed to director Sujoy Ghosh to feature in the Hindi remake of a Korean thriller titled Blind. The film was expected to go on floors by June 2020 but the COVID-19 crisis has put things on hold.

