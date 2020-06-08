When Sonam Kapoor Walked The Ramp & Stole The Show At Fashion Weeks; See Pics

Ever since Sonam Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Saawariya, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself. The actor, who is also considered as a fashionista in the Hindi film industry, has walked the ramp for many designers. Here are a few pictures of Sonam Kapoor, which feature the actor walking the ramp for famous designers. Read details.

Sonam Kapoor’s ramp walk pictures

Back in 2018, Sonam Kapoor stunned the audience with her gorgeous look as she walked the ramp for a jewellery brand in Delhi. Sonam was seen walking in traditional attire, which she coupled with bridal jewellery and was an epitome of grace. The Veere Di Wedding actor donned a purple lehenga with beautiful jewellery that complemented her look. Sonam took to her Instagram handle to acknowledge the stylists who were responsible for her ravishing look. The actor was wearing jewellery by Birdichand, outfiy by Jayanti Reddy and was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Raanjhanaa actor Sonam Kapoor looked mesmerising as she walked the ramp as a showstopper for fashion designer Abhinav Mishra. Wearing a beautiful pink bridal lehenga from ace designer Abhinav’s ‘The Mehzabeen’ Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, the actor looked royal and ethereal as she walked the ramp. Supporting and cheering the regal bahu, mother-in-law Priya Ahuja was also spotted sitting in the audience clicking Sonam’s pictures. Moreover, her husband, Anand Ahuja, shared the moment on his Instagram story. Styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Ayesha Amin Nigam, Sonam was photographed by The House of Pixels.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor Sonam Kapoor stole many hearts as the showstopper as she walked the ramp in 2019. Her lehenga had a golden embroidered work which she paired with a delicately crafted three-dimensional blouse. Sonam Kapoor’s garment was designed to showcase the rich legacy of silks, brocades, gold and silver thread work.

Padman actor Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. On the third day, Sonam wore this stunning outfit by Jean-Paul Gautier for her walk. The actor is seen donning a luxurious black suit that also looks like a saree. She accessorised her look with Amrapali jewels. But what caught many eyeballs was her pastel English blazer. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the actor looked stunning in this black outfit.

