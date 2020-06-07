Sonam Kapoor Misses Travelling Amid Lockdown, Says 'all My Bags Are Packed'

Ever since the lockdown has taken pace, Bollywood’s diva Sonam Kapoor has been on a throwback spree on social media while recalling some good old days. Sonam has been sharing pictures of her wish list which she misses amid the lockdown. Recently the Neerja star shared an old picture of her airport outfit on social media while expressing her desire to travel anywhere after the lockdown is over.

Sonam Kapoor is missing travelling amid lockdown

Sonam took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of her never-before-seen airport look where she could be seen wearing a white V-neck dress with a black shrug that gave the outfit a formal look. She could also be seen accessorizing the look with glasses and boots. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that she has all her bags packed and ready and she is set to go anywhere. At last, she concluded the post by writing that she is missing traveling amid the lockdown.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Says 'lounging On Bed' Is Her Favourite Thing Amid Lockdown, Shares A Picture

Read: Deepika Padukone Awestruck By Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post, Fans Love Sweet Exchange

This is not the first time that the actress has expressed her boredom on social media. Earlier, the actress who has been quarantined with husband Anand Ahuja in New Delhi had shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen sitting on the bed while depicting the amount of time she spends by relaxing and calls it her favorite thing to do amid her quarantine. While captioning the snap, the actress wrote that amid the lockdown, lounging on the bed has turned out to be her favorite thing to do these days.

What’s next for Sonam Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Aisha actress was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The film is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Or Katrina Kaif: Who Slayed The Corset Black Outfit Better?

Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Tips On How To Be Environment-friendly On World Environment Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.