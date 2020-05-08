Anand Ahuja Tells Sonam In A Mushy Yet Quirky Way That 'he Doesn't Need Anything More'

Anand Ahuja recently posted a quirky picture with a mushy caption for Sonam Kapoor as the couple is celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. The two are famous for posting mushy yet quirky pictures together, settling couple goals for everyone, and took to social media to celebrate their love with their fans.

Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram account and posted a picture where only two pairs of legs can be seen. One pair is of Sonam Kapoor and the other one is of Anand himself. He wrote in the caption that he does not need anything more when he has his beloved wife with him. Check out the post below.

Anand Ahuja's mushy yet quirky post with Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's post

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s post from earlier today. Sonam Kapoor had posted a picture where Anand Ahuja can be seen giving a quirky expression as Sonam Kapoor gave him a peck on the cheek. She said that it was their first picture ever together and was from their dating days.

Anand and Sonam's families wish them on their wedding anniversary

Priya Ahuja's Instagram post

Anil Kapoor wishes Sonam & Anand on their wedding anniversary

Sunita Kapoor's post on Instagram

Rhea Kapoor's post on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja celebrate second wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are in quarantine in Delhi with the latter's family. The two are often seen updating their social media handles to keep their fans informed about their lives and never shy away from showing their loving relationship on social media. Moreover, the couple also posts funny videos to keep fans entertained and motivated to get through these tough times.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8th in 2018 after dating for a couple of years.

Image Credits: Anand Ahuja Instagram

