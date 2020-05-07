While Sachiin Joshi Pledges Rs 3 Cr Donation, Ex Employees Accuse Him Of Not Clearing Dues

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to hold the world in its clasp, there are more and more people pledging contributions to aid the fight against COVID 19. Similarly, a businessman-turned-actor, Sachiin Joshi, pledged a Rs 3 crore programme to distribute food packets to the frontline workers. The actor was getting applauded for his efforts, but recently, contradictory news about him made it to headlines.

Former employees of Sachiin Joshi accuse him of holding back salaries

A daily newspaper reported that while many are applauding Sachiin Joshi for his charity, but some of his former employees have come forward and accused him of holding their salaries for months now. The media portal reported that the employees who had complaints against Joshi include Taskeen Naik, who is a former employee of Joshi’s Viiking Ventures and used to work there as the social media head.

Another employee who came forward accusing Joshi was the public relations officer to the chairman back in the year 2018. She reportedly told the portal that she had been waiting for her full and final payment for a year now. The PR even revealed that when she reached out to Mr Joshi personally, he blocked her number. She would follow up with the HR team every month, yet there were no payments made.

Apart from that, there are about 30 former employees of Sachiin Joshi’s company who are waiting for their dues for months and even a year. According to the media portal, the cumulative amount that has been pending from Joshi’s company to be paid is over Rs. 30 lakh.

Reportedly, Krishna Choudhary, a former marketing manager at the company, revealed that since his joining in October 2018, the salaries would be deferred. He told the media portal that on March 26th, 2019, he received an email from Sachiin Joshi stating that from henceforth the salaries would be paid on a timely basis. However, things did not change for Krishna and he tendered his resignation in June and since then he has been pursuing the HR to clear his four months’ salary.

The media portal reached out to Joshi to speak on this matter as many former employees had been asking how he has the money to do charity. The former employees were told that the company does not have funds. Joshi’s spokesperson said that they had hired a particular CEO (who no longer works for the company) who undertook unlawful practices and fraud with the help of many employees. As soon as the investigation gets over, whoever gets a clean chit will get their dues in full.

However, former employees told the media portal that they were not told about any ongoing investigation. Another employee came forward who had joined the company after the aforementioned CEO left the company. The employee revealed that in his eight-month stint, he had not received his salary for three and a half months.

Image credits: Sachiin Joshi Instagram

