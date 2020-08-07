Anand Ahuja Remembers His Stunning Birthday Picnic With Wifey Sonam At Notting Hill

Anand Ahuja recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from his birthday celebrations at Notting Hill, last week. He can be seen showcasing the stunning picnic which was organised by his wife, Sonam Kapoor, in an open field. The pictures are being loved by his followers as the décor has been kept classy and cosy with ivory and blue elements.

Anand Ahuja’s birthday celebrations

Anand Ahuja recently took to social media to thank his wife, actor Sonam Kapoor, for a beautiful picnic in an open field. In the pictures posted, he can be seen showing off the well-decorated picnic spot which has a soothing colour combination.

In the pictures, a white vintage cart can be seen holding the food while it has been beautifully decorated with ivory coloured balloons. Sonam Kapoor has also put up a sky blue patterned picnic mat with a table for them to have their meal. She has also placed a bunch of blue and white colour cushions which gives the whole place a sweet and cosy vibe. A blue table cloth and a bunch of white and yellow flowers also add to the beauty of this picnic scene.

In the most recent post, Anand Ahuja has indicated that he is missing the birthday picnic which was organised by his wife. In the picture, he can be seen kissing Sonam Kapoor’s cheeks while she blissfully smiles at the camera. The picture has received a lot of love from their followers. Have a look at the pictures from Anand Ahuja’s Instagram here.

In the first picture, which was posted by Anand Ahuja a week back, Sonam Kapoor could be seen standing next to a setup which was created by her, in order to surprise her husband. In the second post, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor can be seen showing how well the colour combination works. Anand Ahuja has mentioned how delighted he was to see the kind of efforts which were put in by his wife. He has also written that he hopes he is able to do something similar for his wife as well. Have a look at the pictures here.

Image Courtesy: Anand Ahuja Instagram

