Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wishes Arbaaz Khan On His Birthday, Shares BTS From 'Dolly Ki Doli'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wished actor Arbaaz Khan on the occasion of his birthday, on Instagram. The duo worked together for the film Dolly Ki Doli. While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starred in the film along with actors Pulkit Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Arbaaz Khan was the producer of the film. Here's how Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wished Arbaaz Khan and also shared a picture of them, from on the sets of Dolly Ki Doli.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wishes Arbaaz Khan on his birthday, shares BTS from their film

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a picture of Arbaaz Khan on her Instagram story and wished the latter a happy birthday. She also shared a throwback picture on her Instagram story, from the time they were on the sets of Dolly Ki Doli. In the candid picture, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkummar Rao were keenly taking a look at their shot, while Arbaaz Khan was seated next to them, monitoring their work.

In the comedy film Dolly Ki Doli, Sonam Kapoor played the role of a young con artist. Rajkummar Rao was seen as the boy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja marries. Pulkit Sharma played the role of a cop in the film. Actor Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora were seen in cameo appearances in the film. Dolly Ki Doli was produced by Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora and was directed by Abhishek Dogra.

The film Dolly Ki Doli received mixed reviews from the critics. Dolly Ki Doli made an est gross collection of â‚¹19 crores. Overall, the film failed to impress the audience as well as the critics and also failed at the box office. The film followed the story of a con woman who marries men and runs away with his valuables on their wedding night. Soon a cop named Robin Hood teams up with her victims and catches her.

