Kumar Gaurav's Net Worth And Career Graph; From 'Love Story' To 'The Jungle Book'

Born as Manoj Tuli, the actor is popularly known by his stage name Kumar Gaurav. He is the son of late actor Rajendra Kumar. Veteran actor Kumar Gaurav has appeared in over 25 films in his career, opposite renowned actors in the industry. Kumar Gaurav turned a year older today, July 11. Here's a look at Kumar Gaurav's net worth details.

Kumar Gaurav's net worth

As per a report of an online portal, Kumar Gaurav's net worth is Rs 75 crore ($10 million). He dipped his toes in Bollywood and made his debut with the film Love Story in 1981, alongside Vijayta Pandit. The film also marked Vijayta Pandit's debut. Produced by Rajendra Kumar, Love Story did very well with fans.

After Love Story, Kumar Gaurav's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge as he starred in the flick, Teri Kasam, opposite Poonam Dhillon. Helmed by A. C. Tirulokchandar, the songs from Teri Kasam by R. D. Burman, Anand Bakshi hit the bullseye and were lauded by fans.

Kumar Gaurav's movies

Some of Kumar Gaurav's notable works are in films like Janam, Naam, Dil Tujhko Diya, Aaj, Jurrat, Hai Meri Jaan, Pratigyabadh, Indrajeet, Siyasat, among others. He was also a part of three television shows, Sikander, Chocolate, and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The actor lent his voice for the character of Mowgli in the Hindi dubbed version of The Jungle Book.

His film Phool opposite Madhuri Dixit Nene and his movie Goonj opposite Juhi Chawla received much love during that era. In 2000, Kumar Gaurav essayed the role of protagonist in the crime thriller Kaante, directed by Sanjay Gupta. The much-anticipated movie is inspired by the American flick, Reservoir Dogs.

Kaante was critically acclaimed and also churned massive numbers at the box office. His indelible performance in the movie has been etched in the hearts of fans. The actor also bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Janam.

Kumar Gaurav's songs

Kumar Gaurav's melodious songs like Dekho Maine Dekha Hai Ye Ek Sapna, Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji by Asha Bhosle, Maang Lunga Main Tujhe, Yaad Aa Rahi Hai by Lata Mangeshkar are some of his best numbers. His song Wada Na Tod has hit 44 million views online. Moreover, Kumar Gaurav's songs like Kaisa Tera Pyar Kaisa Gussa Hai Tera, Aa Mulakaton Ka Mausam Aa Gaya among others also received heaps of praises.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

