Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film 'Dil Bechara' Gets Love From Industry

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara has now been announced to get a digital release. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020, and will be available to watch for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers. The movie also stars newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and features a cameo by actor Saif Ali Khan. The film will mark the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. Now, after this announcement, a number of people from the entertainment industry including Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar shared the first look posters of Dil Bechara on their Instagram. Check it out below:

Stars pour in love for Dil Bechara

The first look poster of Dil Bechara was shared by a number of stars and Sushant Singh Rajput's fans on Instagram and other social media portals. Most of the stars shared the first look with a heart in the caption. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, wrote 'The Fault in Our Stars ðŸ’”', referencing to both Sushant's passing and the original book/film Dil Bechara is based on.

John Green's young-adult romantic tragedy The Fault in our Stars has been adapted once before in film on back in 2014 with the same name. The film starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead with director Josh Boone in the director's chair. The film was produced by 20th Century Fox which is now 20th Century Studios under Disney's command, which is possibly why Fox Star Studios backed the Indian version of the book adaptation. Dil Bechara was earlier titled Kizie Aur Manny and has been in the works for over three years with director Mukesh Chhabra at the helm. The script for Dil Bechara has been co-written by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

Dil Bechara will be the third major Bollywood movie that was originally scheduled for a theatrical release but will now release on an OTT platform. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo debuted on Amazon Prime Video. Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will also be debuting on Netflix soon. Dil Bechara is now releasing on Disney+ Hotstar as it is technically a Disney banner film, being produced under Fox Star Studios.

