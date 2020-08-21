Anand Gandhi's Casting Call For Youngsters Resembling Teenage Version Of Actor Vijay Varma

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi recent put out a notice for his followers stating that he has been looking for an artist who can play the younger version of actor Vijay Varma. He put up a few pictures of the actor from the time he was just a teenager. The post also gave out their official email ID for people to contact in case they knew someone who resembled him.

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi recently put forward a casting call for someone who resembles Vijay Varma’s younger version. He posted a small announcement with three pictures of the critically acclaimed actor. The first picture is how he looks currently while in the other two clicks, he is young with no beard and a completely different hairstyle. The casting call has been laid out for one of Anand Gandhi’s upcoming feature films which will star Vijay Varma in a pivotal role.

In the short announcement note added in the casting call, Anand Gandhi’s team has mentioned that they have been looking for someone who has a close resemblance with Vijay Varma. In the note, they have mentioned that they are casting people who look like the teenage version of Vijay for a feature film. They have also added that if someone looks like him, they would love to collaborate and work with them. The team has also encouraged the appliers to send in pictures and videos for proper inspection. Have a look at the casting call notice on Anand Gandhi’s Instagram here.

Anand Gandhi had previously announced his next film, titled Emergence. He put up the poster of the upcoming film, which is full of intricate and meaningful details. The poster highlights various issues like climate change and melting glaciers in an artistic and intriguing manner. A woman is also spotted in the poster, wearing an astronaut’s suit with an unhealthy look across her face.

Anand Gandhi announced his new film on the 7-year anniversary of his heavily rated film, Ship of Theseus. He also added that Emergence is still three to four years away from its final product but they decided to give fans a glimpse of what they have in mind. The poster is being loved by his fans as they cannot wait for its release. Have a look at the poster here.

Image Courtesy: Anand Gandhi and Vijay Varma Instagram

