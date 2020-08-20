'Gully Boy' to have a special screening at TIFF later this month in Ontario, read more

After adding more feathers to the already embellished cap, the iconic film Gully Boy starring Sidant Chaturvedi, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh is all set to witness a free screening at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) on August 25 in Ontario. The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of TIFF where it informed about partnering with the city of Toronto for a free screening.

Gully Boy to witness free screening at TIFF

The official handle shared a GIF from the film and wrote that the screening will also feature an introductory video by director Zoya Akhtar. More than a year since its release, Gully Boy is still making to the headlines for its intriguing storyline and for the numerous accolades that the film has received in India and the international circuit as well. Gully Boy is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

We're partnering with @CityofToronto for a free screening of the Bollywood-meets-hip-hop coming-of-age tale GULLY BOY, featuring a video introduction by director Zoya Akhtar, on August 25 at @OntarioPlace.



An elated filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi who made his Bollywood debut with the film, could not control their excitement after hearing the news shared the tweet by TIFF on their Instagram story. Zoya captioned the tweet as “#The Big Roar,” while Siddhant captioned the post as “bahut hard” and tagged the entire cast and crew of the film.

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, narrates the tale of a streetside rapper in Mumbai. The Zoya Akhtar-directorial also featured actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amrutha Subhash, Vijay Raaz, and Kalki Koechlin in prominent roles. Vijay Varma essayed the part of Moeen Arif, a drug peddler under the cloak of a mechanic. Vijay Varma was appreciated for his performance in the film. The film was also nominated for the Oscars in 2019.

Gully Boy released in 2019 reportedly collected Rs 238 crores worldwide at the box office. Interestingly, the movie marked Vijay Varma's first association with Zoya Akhtar, who cast him again in a Netflix anthology. The film also starred Vijay Maurya and also introduced Siddhant Chaturvedi in the entertainment industry.

(Image credit: Siddhant Chaturvedi/ Instagram)

