Sushant Singh Rajput Was Keen On Being A Part Of Anand Gandhi's Films, Reveals Filmmaker

Well-known for his highly lauded films like Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus, filmmaker Anand Gandhi recently announced his upcoming project, titled Emergence. The film will be based on a pandemic and Gandhi had written the script of the film back in 2015. The filmmaker was sure of casting one leading actor in Emergence, and that was none other than late Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with an online portal, Anand Gandhi expressed saying Sushant’s death has been like a personal loss for him and shared how he's trying to come to terms with it, till date.

Anand revealed Sushant was keen on being a part of 'Emergence'

During his interview with the portal, Anand Gandhi spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's excitement regarding his upcoming project and revealed saying Sushant really liked the script, Gandhi also continued saying the late actor was extremely keen on being a part of Emergence, while he too was keen on getting him onboard. Sharing some insights into their conversations, the filmmaker stated that his conversation with him for a few months was loaded with the Chhichhore actor reminding him to get back to the film.

Further, he also revealed that Emergence was not the only project he was planning to rope Sushant in and added saying there were two other projects too, wherein he had written the character imagining Sushant. Elaborating more about the same, he shared that the actor was very keen on playing those characters as well. Shedding some light on the projects, he further added that in one of his stories, a character is named Sushant just so that he could remember who was going to play it and could see him every time he fleshed out the character.

Anand Gandhi also shared his opinion about the on-going debate of nepotism in Bollywood and expressed saying it has always been there and feels that everyone lives in a nepotistic society. According to him, people who have a problem with nepotism must understand that it is a consequence of deep corruption and is a reality that needs to be combated, but not in a superficial way. He concluded saying if one wants to fight nepotism, then they need to fight cast, creed, race, and communalism as well because everything in the country is decided by somebody’s birth.

