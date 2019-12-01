Bhumi Pednekar Makes A Bold Fashion Statement With A Plunging Neckline Black Dress

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll, with back-to-back hit movies like Saand Ki Aankh and Bala. She is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh in and around the city. She recently visited the sets of a popular reality show wearing a plunging neckline black dress. Here is a peek into Bhumi Pednekar OOTD from her movie's promotion.

Bhumi Pednekar OOTD during Pati Patni Aur Woh's promotion

Bhumi Pedekar was dressed in a shimmering black dress with golden embellishments. The actor opted for minimal accessory and nude lip shade. The ravishing fashion ensemble posted on Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram left her fans astonished with many praising her bold fashion statement. Here are a few looks sported by the Bala actor during the promotional of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming movies

After the stupendous success of Bala, Bhumi is gearing up for the release of Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, is based on the 1978 hit movie of the same name. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 6, 2019.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is currently preparing for her role in Takht. The historical drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.

