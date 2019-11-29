The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ananya Panday Snapped In White-on-white Outfit While On A Day-out In The City

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday was snapped earlier today in the city with wearing a white ensemble. She seemed to have nailed the look. Read on to know what the actor was doing.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Ananya Panday is just one film old but she seems to have made her mark in Bollywood already. Also known for her fashion game, the actor can often be spotted out and about in the city. Recently she was spotted in Mumbai donning a white-on-white outfit.

Ananya Panday's photos

Also Read: Ananya Panday: How To Wear Pop Colour Like Your Favourite Celebrity

Ananya Panday is known for keeping it casual during her day out in the city. She was snapped wearing white denim shorts and a white graphic-print crop top. For her footwear, Ananya chose a neon pink slider. Her hair was kept open and she had only her phone as an accessory. Ananya seemed to have nailed the white-on-white style. One can take inspiration from this outfit for a casual day out.

Ananya Panday's photos

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Trolls Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar; They Call Him 'cheater', Watch Video

Ananya Panday's photos

Also Read: Ananya Panday's Checkered Co-ord Outfit For The Promotionss Of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday's photos

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma Turn Vendors, Watch Fun Video

Ananya Panday's photos

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, & Bhumi Pednekar: Their Best Outfits For The Day

Earlier, Ananya Panday had been snapped in similar outfits. Ananya was out with her mother, Bhavna Panday. The mother-daughter duo smiled and waved for the cameras. Ananya was seen sporting similar denim shorts and a white graphic print crop top.

Also Read: Ananya Pandey Was Inspired By THIS Movie For A Scene In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Details Inside

Ananya Panday’s upcoming movies

After Student of the Year 2, which also starred newbie Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The third song of the movie has been released. 

Also Read: Ananya Panday Looks Super Cute In THIS Throwback Pic, "never Stopped Posing" Says Mother

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Nails Flight Attendant's Announcement, Ananya Panday Has Hilarious Reaction

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG