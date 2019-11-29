Ananya Panday Snapped In White-on-white Outfit While On A Day-out In The City

Ananya Panday is just one film old but she seems to have made her mark in Bollywood already. Also known for her fashion game, the actor can often be spotted out and about in the city. Recently she was spotted in Mumbai donning a white-on-white outfit.

Ananya Panday is known for keeping it casual during her day out in the city. She was snapped wearing white denim shorts and a white graphic-print crop top. For her footwear, Ananya chose a neon pink slider. Her hair was kept open and she had only her phone as an accessory. Ananya seemed to have nailed the white-on-white style. One can take inspiration from this outfit for a casual day out.

Earlier, Ananya Panday had been snapped in similar outfits. Ananya was out with her mother, Bhavna Panday. The mother-daughter duo smiled and waved for the cameras. Ananya was seen sporting similar denim shorts and a white graphic print crop top.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming movies

After Student of the Year 2, which also starred newbie Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The third song of the movie has been released.

