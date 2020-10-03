Ananya-Ishaan's 'Khaali Peeli' 1st big screen release before Oct 15 rule, Chunky shows how

Movie lovers have been missing the big screen experience for months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After theatres opened up partially in some countries, India is all set to do so with partial resumption of theatres from October 15. Even before this rule came into place, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli experienced the big screen magic upon release on October 2.

Viewers enjoy Khaali Peeli on big screen

The government has allowed movie theatres to resume, with 50 per cent capacity from October 15. But before that, Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday showed how audiences enjoyed Khaali Peeli in Gurugram on Saturday.

The film released in what is being called drive-in theatres. The Housefull star shared that people were watching the film from their cars as the song Tehas Nehas played on the big screen in front of them. Chunky sent congratulations to the youngsters as he exulted over the film going ‘HOUSEFULL’.

Wow congratulations team #KhaaliPeeli Gurgaon drive in HOUSEFULL. Please watch also on https://t.co/D86ruL7Sk6 pic.twitter.com/FLGcyumLpf — Chunky Panday (@ChunkyThePanday) October 2, 2020

Apart from Gurugram, the film also released in drive-in-theatres in Bengaluru. Amid numerous big screen releases coming up directly on an Over-the-Top platform since the start of the pandemic, the movie is also available on ZeePlex.

RELEASING AT DRIVE IN THEATRES... #KhaaliPeeli - starring #IshaanKhatter and #AnanyaPanday - to release at Drive In theatres in #Gurugram and #Bengaluru... The film will simultaneously premiere on Zee Plex on 2 Oct 2020. pic.twitter.com/F6OG4n0ak5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2020

All about Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, traces the story of a taxi driver and passenger, as they deal with a bag filled with valuables and criminals. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in an important role. Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the producers of the film.

