How And Where To Watch Ishaan Khattar And Ananya Panday Starrer 'Khaali Peeli'?

Khaali Peeli is an upcoming Bollywood film that stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The two stars have recently managed to gain a lot of popularity on their social media because of their upcoming movie. The two even shared a small post about how to watch their Khaali Peeli film through their respective social media accounts. Read more to know about Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film, Khaali Peeli.

How to watch Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli?

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film Khaali Peeli release is just around the corner. It is being released on October 2 and the fans have been asking a lot of questions about the same. They still don’t know how to watch the film, thus the leading stars have shared a video on their respective social media handles. Ishaan shared the video and captioned it with, “Mad ride aa rahi hai! Tomorrow #KhaaliPeeli time waste nahi karne ka, savari ki saari jaankaari milegi idhar”. The post says that the fans can log on to Khaali Peeli’s official website and buy the tickets directly. They can even see the movie on Zee 5 after it has been released.

Ananya Panday had also shared a BTS picture from the sets of her film, Khaali Peeli through her Instagram handle. She shared a couple of pictures with her post and wrote, “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photoshoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli”. Apart from the actor, the movie also made it to the headlines for its song, Duniya Sharma Jaayegi. This song was a part of the latest controversy. This was because the lyrics of the song had gotten a lot of criticism from fans for reportedly glorifying fair skin and having some racist undertones to it. They had also included the name, Beyonce in the lyrics and was later tweaked.

More about Khaali Peeli

The upcoming action thriller showcases Satish Kaushik, Jaideep Ahlawat and Deshna Duggad in prominent roles, besides the lead actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar. The film is going to be an official remake of Taxiwala which is a 2018 Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda, Malavika Nair and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. The film is going to be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and directed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2020. The shoot of the film has stared in September 2019 but it was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

