'Khaali Peeli' Undergoes Multiple Cuts Due To Sensuous Scenes & Vulgar Dialogues; Read

Khaali Peeli is Ishaan Khatter's next film that is set to release on Zee Plex and ZEE5, on October 2, 2020. The movie will be a Bollywood masala film directed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli will also star Ananya Pandey as the female lead while Jaideep Ahlawat will play a significant supporting role.

Khaali Peeli will also get a theatrical release in drive-in theatres of Gurugram and Bengaluru. However, since the movie is also getting released in theatres, it needs to get a certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC board demanded multiple cuts from the film due to sensuous content and usage of offensive words.

CBFC cuts out various sensuous scenes from the theatrical cut of Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli's theatrical cut has been modified to suit the CBFC's specifications. Reportedly, the movie contains multiple swear words and vulgar scenes that are inappropriate for theatres. Bollywood Hungama's report claims that the song Tehas Nehas underwent multiple cuts due to its sensuous visuals.

According to the report, various swears were changed into less offensive dialogue. Moreover, Bollywood Hungama's report also reveals that the CBFC has asked the makers to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the film. This disclaimer is supposed to claim that the makers are against the "exploitation and objectification of Children and Women".

While these cuts are likely to be imposed on the theatrical release, it is uncertain whether these changes will also be implemented in the OTT version of the film. On September 22, 2020, the CBFC board cleared Khaali Peeli with a rating of U/A. Khaali Peeli has also faced a lot of backlash due to the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Khaali Peeli's teaser was dislike bombed on YouTube due to Ananya Panday's association with the film. The movie's teaser is now the second-most disliked video in the world. Moreover, the lyrics of the song Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi were called out for its racist lyrics by many netizens. The name of the song was later changed to Duniya Sharma Jaayegi.

